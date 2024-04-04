Benjamin Bratt Goes Full Frontal, Bares It All to Brooke Shields in 'Mother of the Bride' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Netflix’s new rom-com Mother of the Bride just debuted online!

Here’s the logline: Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she’s getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma’s heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago.

The film stars Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt as the mother and father of the bride and groom, respectively. Miranda Cosgrove, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray and Rachael Harris also star.

In one memorable scene from the trailer, Brooke‘s character walks in on Benjamin‘s character in the buff! The film hits Netflix on May 9, 2024. Be sure to check it out!

Watch the trailer below, and see the stills in the gallery…