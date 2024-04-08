Noah Cyrus Hits Back at Backlash Over Liking Liam Hemsworth New Selfie, Later Deletes Comments

Noah Cyrus is hitting back at all of the talk about her recent Instagram activity.

Last week, Liam Hemsworth – who was married to the 24-year-old “I Burned LA Down” singer’s older sister Miley Cyrus from 2018 to 2020 – shared a rare selfie on Instagram showing off his muscles as he prepares for his role in The Witcher.

Fans were then quick to notice that Noah liked the photo of Liam, 35.

After facing backlash for liking the photo of Liam, Noah hit back back.

Keep reading to find out more…In a since-deleted post on Sunday, April 7, Noah wrote on her Instagram Story, “There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s–t it’s so entertaining and funny,” over an image of pipes and gravel.

In a second post, Noah wrote “Who gives a f–k” in white text over a black background.

Noah was seemingly responding to backlash she faced for liking the photo of Miley‘s ex-husband.

If you were unaware, fans have been speculating for a while now that there is a rift in the Cyrus family ever since Noah and her brother Braison skipped their mom Tish‘s wedding to Dominic Purcell last year.

Recently, a report suggested that that Noah had been “seeing” Dominic before he married her mom. The family has not directly responded to the rumors at the moment.

Brandi Cyrus also recently seemingly addressed the drama between Tish and Noah.