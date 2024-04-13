Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands on Date Night at L.A. Sushi Restaurant

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are stepping out for date night!

The cute couple held hands as they left celeb hotspot Sushi Park after a low-key dinner date on Friday night (April 12) in Los Angeles.

For their night out, the 34-year-old “You Belong With Me” singer wore a red jacket, black top, and denim skirt while the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player wore an olive-green sweater and matching shorts, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Taylor has been laying low lately as she prepares to drop her next album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19.

