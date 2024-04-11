Top Stories
Apr 11, 2024 at 11:59 pm
By JJ Staff

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Director Shawn Levy Plays Coy When Asked About Taylor Swift Cameo Rumors

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Director Shawn Levy Plays Coy When Asked About Taylor Swift Cameo Rumors

Shawn Levy is (kind of) addressing those Taylor Swift rumors!

For over a year and a half now, there have been rumors that the 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

While promoting the new movie 2024 CinemaCon on Thursday (April 11), Shawn – who is directing the new movie – was asked about the Taylor rumors.

Keep reading to find out more…“That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview,” Shawn joked to ET.

“I’m going to literally walk about of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan‘s taking a hit [out] on me.”

It has been rumored that Taylor will be playing a mutant pop star named Dazzler in Deadpool & Wolverine, but obviously nothing has been confirmed yet.

More fuel was added to those rumors when Taylor was seen hanging out with Ryan, Shawn, and Hugh in New York City this past October.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26 – watch the first trailer here!
