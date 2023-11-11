Marvel President Addresses Harry Styles' Return to Franchise, Taylor Swift 'Deadpool 3' Rumors

What are the chances of Harry Styles returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Taylor Swift joining it? Marvel president Kevin Feige just addressed both rumors!

If you forgot, the 29-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” superstar made his introduction to the MCU playing Thanos’ brother Eros in the 2021 movie Eternals. In Marvel lore, Eros joins the Avengers and goes by the name of Starfox. However, Harry hasn’t been seen in the franchise since. Will he rejoin the cast of heroes in the future?

Meanwhile, Taylor has been linked to Deadpool 3 with rumors that she is set to bring a mutant pop star named Dazzler to life alongside Ryan Reynolds‘ as the Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine. Director Shawn Levy has previously weighed in on the casting rumors.

Kevin addressed whispers about both pop stars while attending the premiere for the latest movie in the franchise – The Marvels.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what he had to say…