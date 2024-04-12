Dennis Quaid Reveals Story of Naming Son Jack Quaid After Another Celeb

Dennis Quaid is revealing how his son Jack Quaid got his name!

The 70-year-old The Long Game actor shares the 31-year-old The Boys actor with ex-wife Meg Ryan.

In a recent interview, Dennis opened up about how Jack got his name and he revealed the famous actor he was named after.

“I just got to L.A. and my brother [Randy Quaid] got a part in a movie called Missouri Breaks,” Dennis shared with E! News. “So I drove my brother’s car up to Montana. My very first movie set, I’m watching these actors, my real heroes. We hung out at Jack Nicholson‘s house every night. He and Randy were good friends.”

“They gave me a lot of encouragement,” he added. “And that’s a true story that we named him Jack after that.”

Earlier this year, Dennis and Jack made a rare public appearance together at a Golden Globes party!

While Jack‘s hit show The Boys is set to premiere it’s fourth season on Prime Video this summer, the actor is also reportedly about to head back to set to start filming the next season.