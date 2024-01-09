Jack Quaid Makes Rare Public Appearance With Dad Dennis Quaid, Celebrates 'Oppenheimer' Wins at Golden Globes 2024

Jack Quaid made the rounds celebrating his movie Oppenheimer after the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old actor was spotted celebrating the film’s many wins at the awards ceremony earlier in the night alongside his famous dad Dennis Quaid at the UTA after party!

Jack and Dennis are both repped by UTA (United Talent Agency).

The father-son acting duo have rarely made any public outings together, and this marks the first time they’ve been photographed at an event together since October 2015. At that time, they were seen attending a Giorgio Armani and Cinema Society screening of the film Truth.

Jack had a lot to celebrate this week, in both film and television – He was in Oppenheimer, which picked up five awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Drama.

“Congrats to all my Oppenhomies!” he captioned a post from the Golden Globes night.

The following night, Jack joined several of his The Boys co-stars at the 2024 Astra TV Awards, where the Prime Video series was up for multiple awards, including a nomination for Jack himself, for Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series, which went to his co-star Antony Starr. The show also won the Best Streaming Drama Series award!

“💥Last night was a BLAST! Big thank you to the @hollywoodcreativealliance for the honoring @theboystv with some awards and some noms. Also HUGE thank you for giving @toni.starr and I the opportunity to present our fearless leader @erickripke1 with the TV icon award. #TheBoys #hcatvawards #astraawards,” he captioned a celebratory post.

Also pictured here: Jack and his Oppenheimer co-star Michael Angarano leaving a Golden Globes after party together on Sunday night (January 7) in Beverly Hills.