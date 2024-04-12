Joey King Rocks Black Lace Corset While Arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Studios
Joey King is getting ready for her latest late-night show appearance!
The 24-year-old Emmy-nominated actress waved to fans as she arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios ahead of her interview on (April 11) in Hollywood, Calif.
For her arrival, Joey rocked a black lace corset and black trousers, both by Monse, paired with Naked Wolfe platform boots, Linda Farrow sunglasses, and a Hereu bag.
For her actual interview, Joey changed into a Miu Miu dress, Wolford tights, and Giorgio Armani shoes accessorized with Annele earrings, an open ring by Charlotte Dauphin, a heart ring by EF Collection, and a Jw Pei bag.
Joey is on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new series We Were The Lucky Ones. New episodes of the show are released on Thursdays on Hulu.
In a recent interview, Joey explained why she and husband Steven Piet had two weddings.
