Apr 12, 2024 at 12:32 am
By JJ Staff

Joey King Rocks Black Lace Corset While Arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Studios

Joey King Rocks Black Lace Corset While Arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Studios

Joey King is getting ready for her latest late-night show appearance!

The 24-year-old Emmy-nominated actress waved to fans as she arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios ahead of her interview on (April 11) in Hollywood, Calif.

For her arrival, Joey rocked a black lace corset and black trousers, both by Monse, paired with Naked Wolfe platform boots, Linda Farrow sunglasses, and a Hereu bag.

For her actual interview, Joey changed into a Miu Miu dress, Wolford tights, and Giorgio Armani shoes accessorized with Annele earrings, an open ring by Charlotte Dauphin, a heart ring by EF Collection, and a Jw Pei bag.

Joey is on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new series We Were The Lucky Ones. New episodes of the show are released on Thursdays on Hulu.

In a recent interview, Joey explained why she and husband Steven Piet had two weddings.

