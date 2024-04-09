Joey King Explains Why She Had Two Weddings with Husband Steven Piet

Joey King tied the knot with husband Steven Piet in September 2023 with a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Mallorca, Spain, but she actually secretly tied the knot before then!

The 24-year-old actress talked about her two weddings during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (April 8).

Joey appeared on the show alongside We Were The Lucky Ones co-star Logan Lerman, who attended the Mallorca wedding.

“So, we got married in Spain, me and my husband. And in order for it to be legal that we got married in Spain we had to get married in the States first,” Joey said. “So, we got my family together, we went to this place called Same Day Marriage in Laurel Canyon and then we went bowling afterwards with my family, then we just bar crawled together, and my grandma was there the whole time which was so much fun.”

Logan added, “I mean look, you’re just good vibes as a person and you radiate good vibes. And your family and Steven‘s family, we just had the best time.”

We have photos from the secret wedding ceremony HERE and you can see the Mallorca wedding ceremony photos in the gallery.