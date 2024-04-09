Top Stories
Aoki Lee Simmons Quickly Splits from Boyfriend Vittorio Assaf After Relationship Goes Viral: '100% Done'

Aoki Lee Simmons Quickly Splits from Boyfriend Vittorio Assaf After Relationship Goes Viral: '100% Done'

Noah Cyrus Hits Back at Backlash Over Liking Liam Hemsworth New Selfie, Later Deletes Comments

Noah Cyrus Hits Back at Backlash Over Liking Liam Hemsworth New Selfie, Later Deletes Comments

Suki Waterhouse Details Postpartum Experience After Giving Birth to First Child With Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse Details Postpartum Experience After Giving Birth to First Child With Robert Pattinson

Apr 09, 2024 at 12:56 am
By JJ Staff

Joey King Explains Why She Had Two Weddings with Husband Steven Piet

Joey King Explains Why She Had Two Weddings with Husband Steven Piet

Joey King tied the knot with husband Steven Piet in September 2023 with a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Mallorca, Spain, but she actually secretly tied the knot before then!

The 24-year-old actress talked about her two weddings during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (April 8).

Joey appeared on the show alongside We Were The Lucky Ones co-star Logan Lerman, who attended the Mallorca wedding.

Keep reading to find out more…

“So, we got married in Spain, me and my husband. And in order for it to be legal that we got married in Spain we had to get married in the States first,” Joey said. “So, we got my family together, we went to this place called Same Day Marriage in Laurel Canyon and then we went bowling afterwards with my family, then we just bar crawled together, and my grandma was there the whole time which was so much fun.”

Logan added, “I mean look, you’re just good vibes as a person and you radiate good vibes. And your family and Steven‘s family, we just had the best time.”

We have photos from the secret wedding ceremony HERE and you can see the Mallorca wedding ceremony photos in the gallery.
Just Jared on Facebook
joey king steven piet wedding photos 01
joey king steven piet wedding photos 02
joey king steven piet wedding photos 03
joey king steven piet wedding photos 04
joey king steven piet wedding photos 05
joey king steven piet wedding photos 06
joey king steven piet wedding photos 07
joey king steven piet wedding photos 08
joey king steven piet wedding photos 09
joey king steven piet wedding photos 10
joey king steven piet wedding photos 11
joey king steven piet wedding photos 12
joey king steven piet wedding photos 13
joey king steven piet wedding photos 14
joey king steven piet wedding photos 15
joey king steven piet wedding photos 16
joey king steven piet wedding photos 17
joey king steven piet wedding photos 18
joey king steven piet wedding photos 19
joey king steven piet wedding photos 20
joey king steven piet wedding photos 21
joey king steven piet wedding photos 22
joey king steven piet wedding photos 23
joey king steven piet wedding photos 24
joey king steven piet wedding photos 25
joey king steven piet wedding photos 26
joey king steven piet wedding photos 27
joey king steven piet wedding photos 28
joey king steven piet wedding photos 29
joey king steven piet wedding photos 30
joey king steven piet wedding photos 31
joey king steven piet wedding photos 32
joey king steven piet wedding photos 33
joey king steven piet wedding photos 34
joey king steven piet wedding photos 35
joey king steven piet wedding photos 36
joey king steven piet wedding photos 37
joey king steven piet wedding photos 38
joey king steven piet wedding photos 39
joey king steven piet wedding photos 40
joey king steven piet wedding photos 41
joey king steven piet wedding photos 42
joey king steven piet wedding photos 43
joey king steven piet wedding photos 44
joey king steven piet wedding photos 45
joey king steven piet wedding photos 46
joey king steven piet wedding photos 47
joey king steven piet wedding photos 48
joey king steven piet wedding photos 49
joey king steven piet wedding photos 50
joey king steven piet wedding photos 51
joey king steven piet wedding photos 52
joey king steven piet wedding photos 53
joey king steven piet wedding photos 54
joey king steven piet wedding photos 55
joey king steven piet wedding photos 56
joey king steven piet wedding photos 57
joey king steven piet wedding photos 58
joey king steven piet wedding photos 59
joey king steven piet wedding photos 60
joey king steven piet wedding photos 61
joey king steven piet wedding photos 62
joey king steven piet wedding photos 63
joey king steven piet wedding photos 64
joey king steven piet wedding photos 65
joey king steven piet wedding photos 66
joey king steven piet wedding photos 67
joey king steven piet wedding photos 68
joey king steven piet wedding photos 69
joey king steven piet wedding photos 70
joey king steven piet wedding photos 71
joey king steven piet wedding photos 72
joey king steven piet wedding photos 73
joey king steven piet wedding photos 74
joey king steven piet wedding photos 75
joey king steven piet wedding photos 76
joey king steven piet wedding photos 77
joey king steven piet wedding photos 78
joey king steven piet wedding photos 79
joey king steven piet wedding photos 80

Photos: Norman and Blake
Posted to: Joey King, Steven Piet