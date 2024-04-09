Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Mourns Loss of Their Dog

Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of the late Naya Rivera, is mourning the loss of the dog they shared.

If you weren’t aware, Naya and Ryan briefly dated in 2010. They got back together in 2014 and married the same year. The pair’s subsequent divorce was finalized in 2018. Naya and Ryan share a son, Josey, who was born in 2015.

On Sunday (April 7), Ryan took to Instagram to announce that their dog Emily has passed away.

Keep reading to find out more…

He shared a video compilation of moments between him, Emily, Naya, and Josey.

“Josey and I came home from opening day for baseball and came to find Emmy at her final resting place, on the bathroom floor laid up next to her older sister Lucy. Her heart beat all it could and she lived a good life. She would’ve been 10 this summer…It’s been a tough weekend,” the Justified actor wrote in the caption.

“I remember the day we picked you up,” Ryan continued. “We drove just north of San Diego to meet you. You were the runt of the litter. The last one left. You already had the name of an award so we didn’t even change it. Emmy you were. Aka Emmington Brown aka Sweet Baby Emmers…”

Ryan concluded, “You were my emotional support animal through it all. I’m gonna miss you Emmers. You were one of the good ones. I could say so much more but I know you never had an Instagram — but you were so cool, I know you never gave a sh-t about IG tributes so I’ll wrap it up. Thank you for all the love and cuddles. Keep mommy company and we’ll see you on the other side of the 🌈. We ❤️you.”

Another star has recently shared that their beloved dog has died.

See Ryan Dorsey’s full Instagram post…