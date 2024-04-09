Lewis Hamilton Was Offered Role in 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Says He Regrets Turning it Down

Lewis Hamilton is reflecting on a missed opportunity.

The 39-year-old Formula 1 racing star has dabbled in the film industry before, having had a voice role in Cars 2.

Lewis recently spoke about his friendship with Tom Cruise and revealed that he turned down a role in 2022′s Top Gun: Maverick!

Keep reading to find out more…

The star told GQ that years before the Top Gun sequel happened, he had encouraged Tom to cast him in it.

“I said, ‘Dude, if you ever do Top Gun 2, I will even be a janitor. Just let me be in it,’” Lewis remembered telling Tom.

Lewis shared that Tom connected him with director Joseph Kosinski, who offered him a role once Top Gun: Maverick began pre-production, however, the driver turned down an appearance in the film due to his busy racing schedule and lack of acting experience.

“Firstly, I hadn’t even had, like, an acting lesson,” Lewis explained. “And I don’t want to be the one that lets this movie down. And then secondly, I just really didn’t have the time to dedicate to it. I remember having to tell Joe and Tom — and it broke my heart.”

Lewis then described the regret he felt after seeing the movie.

“And then I regretted it, naturally, when they show me the movie and it’s: ‘It could’ve been me!’ Oh, God, I’m still…,” he said.

If you haven’t heard, another star had to pass on a role in Top Gun: Maverick!