Mel Gibson Talks Friendship with Robert Downey Jr., Calls Actor 'Generous' for Defending Him After Scandal

Mel Gibson is crediting friend Robert Downey Jr. for being “generous and kind” after he was shunned from Hollywood.

Gibson was “blacklisted” from the entertainment community after he was arrested in 2006 and made antisemitic comments.

Downey and Gibson have been friends for years and when RDJ was honored with the American Cinematheque Award in 2011, he invited Gibson to present the award to him.

“One time, I got into a bit of a sticky situation where it kind of ended my career. I was drunk in the back of a police car and I said some stupid shit, and all of a sudden: blacklisted. I’m the poster boy for canceled,” Gibson told Esquire.

He added, “A couple of years into that he invited me to some kind of award he was getting—we always had this kind of seesaw thing, where if he was on the wagon, I was falling off, and if I was on the wagon, he was falling off. So I was pretty much nonexistent in Hollywood at the time, and he stood up and spoke for me. It was a bold and generous and kind gesture. I loved him for that.”

At the event, Robert asked Hollywood to forgive “my friend his trespasses, offering him the same clean slate you have given me, and allowing him to continue his great and ongoing contribution to our collective art without shame.”

