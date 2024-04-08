'Loki' Star Wunmi Mosaku Cast in Ryan Coogler's Upcoming Vampire Movie Starring Michael B. Jordan

Ryan Coogler‘s upcoming supernatural horror film has added another cast member!

The movie will star Michael B. Jordan, who previously worked with Ryan on 2018′s Black Panther and 2015′s Creed. Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell have also joined the cast.

Wunmi Mosaku, who has featured in both seasons of the MCU Disney+ series Loki, was just confirmed to be the newest star added to Ryan‘s movie!

The news was reported by THR on Monday (April 8). According to the outlet, insiders have said that the film will take place in the Jim Crow-era South and may involve vampires and other supernatural elements. Michael will play two characters who are twin brothers.

Sources told the publication that Wunmi will portray the wife of one of Michael‘s characters.

Wunmi has also previously appeared in Black Mirror, Lovecraft Country, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

