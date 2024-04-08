Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Makes Red Carpet Return, Reveals She's Cleared to Dance Again 4 Months After Craniectomy

Hayley Erbert is ready to return to the public eye!

The 29-year-old dancer walked the red carpet with husband Derek Hough at The Walt Disney Company’s official launch of Hulu on Disney+ on Friday night (April 5) in Los Angeles.

This marked Hayley‘s first public appearance since she had an emergency craniectomy just four months ago.

Derek and Hayley were joined by his sister Julianne Hough and their Dancing With the Stars co-star Bruno Tonioli at the event. They also met up with Sarah Hyland and husband Wells Adams.

In a new update on social media, Hayley revealed that she is returning to the stage next week!

“I am so excited to announce that I have been cleared to rejoin the Symphony of Dance tour, and I will be dancing when the tour begins on April 14th in Melbourne, Fla.,” she said on GMA.

