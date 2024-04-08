Once Upon a Time's Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together in Years

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas are back on the red carpet for the first time in years!

The 45-year-old actress and the 45-year-old actor posed together while attending The Walt Disney Company’s official launch of Hulu on Disney+ on Friday night (April 5) in Los Angeles.

Ginnifer and Josh fell in love while starring on the ABC series Once Upon a Time, which you can watch right now on Disney+. All seven seasons are steaming now!

The couple got married in April 2014 and they have two sons together.

While the couple did attend an Oscars party together last month, this is their first red carpet appearance since January 2020.

Last year, Josh talked to People about the lasting success of Once Upon a Time.

“It’s still finding an audience,” he said. “People come up to me all the time talking about Once and saying they just started watching it and they’re loving it. Or I’ve had people come up to me — which makes me feel old, but that’s okay — they’ll say, ‘You were my childhood. You got me through college, all through high school’ and that show changed their life and it’s super humbling. It’s just nothing but gratitude to be part of a show that was such a big part of some people’s fabric of their lives.”

