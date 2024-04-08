Zendaya Describes How She Handled 'Challengers' Intimate Scenes With Mike Faist & Josh O'Connor

Zendaya is opening up about filming intimate scenes for her new movie Challengers.

The 27-year-old actress stars in the Luca Guadagnino-directed romance film alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Zendaya plays Tashi Donaldson, a tennis player who falls into a love triangle with Mike‘s character Art and Josh‘s character Patrick.

Zendaya recently explained how she and her co-stars handled their steamy scenes together.

“We had an intimacy coordinator which was fantastic and very helpful, because it was important that we felt safe,” she said at the Challengers Rome premiere on Monday (April 8), per THR.

The Euphoria star described how she, Mike, and Josh bonded amid the shooting the movie.

“I spoke with my colleagues so that we could find a way to feel at ease. We played tennis together, we went out together, we rehearsed together. We got to bond and feel good with each other,” she said.

