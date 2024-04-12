Zayn Malik Debuts New Single 'Alienated' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Zayn Malik has a new song out!

At midnight ET on Friday (April 11), 31-year-old singer debuted his brand new single titled “Alienated.”

“Know my reasons for the pain / But if you brought it in front of me / I know I’d do it all again,” Zayn sings. “Call them beer can gains / I know from all the years / That my feelings nеver change.”

Keep reading to find out more…“Alienated” is the second single off of Zayn‘s upcoming album Room Under the Stairs, which he will be releasing on May 17. He dropped the first single “What I Am” on March 15.

In a recent interview, Zayn revealed the Grammy-winning artist he wants to collab with.

You can pre-order Zayn‘s Room Under the Stars off of iTunes here and listen to “Alienated” below!

