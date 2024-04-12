Lucy Hale Reveals Where She Stands With 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars Today

Lucy Hale is dishing on her Pretty Little Liars co-stars!

The 34-year-old actress starred as Aria Montgomery in all seven seasons of the original series on ABC Family/Freeform.

While on the show, she formed a bond with her fellow Liars, and now that they’re all older, she recently opened up about where she stands with them today.



“From the OG version, I talk to all of them,” she told E! News. “At different points in our lives, we’ve intersected and reconnected, but we all keep in touch.”

Lucy adds that it has been exciting to see her co-stars evolve in their lives and “entering these new chapters of their lives.”

She also gushed about new mom Ashley Benson, who just welcomed her first child back in February.

“I ran into her a couple months ago, and she looked and felt better than ever, and I’m just happy,” Lucy shared.

She adds that her co-star “always talked about wanting kids… It makes the most sense. I’m so happy for her.”

