Apr 12, 2024 at 1:55 am
By JJ Staff

'Below Deck Down Under' Season 3 Cast Revealed - 3 Stars Exit, 1 Star Confirmed to Return & 3 Stars Could Potentially Return

'Below Deck Down Under' Season 3 Cast Revealed - 3 Stars Exit, 1 Star Confirmed to Return & 3 Stars Could Potentially Return

Below Deck Down Under season three is reportedly in the works!

The Bravo reality series is the third spinoff in the Below Deck franchise, and the fourth series overall, following Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

While it’s been about seven months since season two ended, there doesn’t seem to be a filming date in sight at the moment for the third season, which has not officially been announced by Peacock or Bravo.

One star on the show essentially confirmed that it’s returning, but noted they are being left “very much out of it” when it comes to casting and more.

Following sexual misconduct in season two, there will be some policies and procedures put in place that NBC and Bravo will implement going forward.

As of December 2023, production had not started yet, but if you’re wondering who is and isn’t returning for the new season, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading to find out who will be back for Below Deck Down Under season three, who won’t be and who could return…

Photos: Bravo
