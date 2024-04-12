Top Stories
Apr 12, 2024 at 1:58 am
By JJ Staff

Ethan Hawke & Daughter Maya Are Joined by Laura Linney at 'Wildcat' Screening in NYC

Ethan Hawke & Daughter Maya Are Joined by Laura Linney at 'Wildcat' Screening in NYC

Ethan and Maya Hawke are stepping out to support their new movie!

The father-daughter-duo were joined by Laura Linney at a special screening of their new movie Wildcat hosted by Dior, Cinema Society, and Oscilloscope Laboratories on Thursday (April 11) held at the Angelika Film Center in New York City.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Philip Ettinger and Alessandro Nivola.

Ethan‘s wife Ryan Hawke was also in attendance.

Keep reading to find out more…Directed and co-written by Ethan, Wildcat “invites the audience to weave in and out of celebrated Southern Gothic writer Flannery O’Connor’s mind as she ponders the great questions of her writing: Can scandalous art still serve God? Does suffering precede all greatness? Can illness be a blessing? In 1950, Flannery (Maya) visits her mother Regina (Laura) in Georgia when she is diagnosed with lupus at twenty-four years old.

Struggling with the same disease that took her father’s life when she was a child and desperate to make her mark as a great writer, this crisis pitches her imagination into a feverish exploration of belief. As she dives deeper into her craft, the lines between reality, imagination, and faith begin to blur, allowing Flannery to ultimately come to peace with her situation and heal a strained relationship with her mother.

Wildcat will be released in theaters on May 3.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of the stars at the screening…
Photos: Getty Images
