Suki Waterhouse Reveals Sex of Her & Robert Pattinson's Baby During Coachella 2024 Set

Suki Waterhouse has revealed the sex of her newborn baby!

Late last month, it was revealed that the 32-year-old actress and singer gave birth to her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson. She officially confirmed the news and shared the first photo of her baby last week.

While performing at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 12), Suki revealed the sex of her baby.

Keep reading to find out more…“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down,” Suki shared with the audience, as seen in a video shared on Twitter.

“I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life,” Suki continued, revealing that she and Rob, 37, had a baby girl.

Suki also recently opened up about her postpartum experience.