Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Oliver Stark & '9-1-1' Creator Talk Buck's Kiss with [SPOILER], Queer Storyline Explained

Angelina Jolie's Team Accuse Brad Pitt of Physical Abuse Amid Ongoing Battle Over Winery, Someone Close to Him Responds

30 Actors Who Appeared on 'General Hospital' Before They Were Super Famous

Apr 04, 2024 at 11:34 pm
By JJ Staff

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Suki Waterhouse just confirmed that she has given birth!

The 32-year-old entertainer welcomed her first child with partner Robert Pattinson and she took to her Instagram to share the exciting news, which was first revealed a bit over a week earlier.

Along with confirming she gave birth, Suki also posted the first photo of the couple’s newborn!

Keep reading to find out more…

“welcome to the world angel ❤️” Suki captioned her post, which features a polaroid photo of her holding the little one. Check it out below!

While she didn’t confirm if they have a boy or girl, it’s seemingly a girl based on the colors of the baby’s outfit, which seems to feature pink and purple hearts.

Suki and Robert were also recently seen pushing a stroller with a pink cover on it.

We last had photos of the couple stepping out for a coffee run in early March, just weeks before welcoming their first child!
Photos: Getty
