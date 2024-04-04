Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Suki Waterhouse just confirmed that she has given birth!

The 32-year-old entertainer welcomed her first child with partner Robert Pattinson and she took to her Instagram to share the exciting news, which was first revealed a bit over a week earlier.

Along with confirming she gave birth, Suki also posted the first photo of the couple’s newborn!

“welcome to the world angel ❤️” Suki captioned her post, which features a polaroid photo of her holding the little one. Check it out below!

While she didn’t confirm if they have a boy or girl, it’s seemingly a girl based on the colors of the baby’s outfit, which seems to feature pink and purple hearts.

Suki and Robert were also recently seen pushing a stroller with a pink cover on it.

We last had photos of the couple stepping out for a coffee run in early March, just weeks before welcoming their first child!