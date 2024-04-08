Suki Waterhouse Details Postpartum Experience After Giving Birth to First Child With Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is opening up about post-pregnancy life.

The 32-year-old Daisy Jones & the Six star got candid on social media about her experience after welcoming her first child with Robert Pattinson.

“the fourth trimester has been… humbling!” she began in a caption on Instagram.

“the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period. 💕 ootd: @fridamom pants!”

The actress and singer and 37-year-old actor were photographed pushing a pink baby stroller while out in Los Angeles at the end of March, confirming their baby had arrived.

