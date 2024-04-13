Top Stories
Apr 13, 2024 at 11:19 am
By JJ Staff

Meghan Markle Reunites with Longtime Friend Serena Williams to Cheer on Prince Harry at Polo Match

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams are together again!

The longtime friends hung out while supporting the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex’s husband Prince Harry at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge on Friday (April 12_ held at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida.

For the event, Meghan looked gorgeous in a cream-colored dress with paired tan heels.

Keep reading to find out more… “They were very loving with each other,” an onlooker told People about Meghan and Harry, 39, at the event. “Meghan looked really happy.”

“They held hands as they arrived and talked to everyone there,” the source added. “It was Harry’s night to shine and Meghan was very supportive.”

Harry‘s team was victorious in the polo match, which was held to benefit Sentebale. Harry co-founded the organization in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, aiming to support children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS.

Camera crews were also at the match as Meghan and Harry filmed scenes for their upcoming Netflix series focused on the world of polo.

If you missed it, Meghan has been teasing a new project!

Click through the gallery for tons of photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the event…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Serena Williams