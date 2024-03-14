Meghan Markle Is Back on Instagram, Seemingly Launching Lifestyle Venture!

It looks like Meghan Markle might be entering the lifestyle brand sphere after the emergence of new pages for American Riviera Orchard!

On Thursday (March 14), a new website and an Instagram page went live for American Riviera Orchard. On Instagram, the page says in the bio: “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex⁣⁣⁣. Established 2024⁣⁣⁣.”

An Instagram Story was shared by the page that shows the Duchess in a kitchen, set to the song “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson.

A logo also appears on the Instagram’s grid that has the word “Montecito.” Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, live in Montecito, a town in California.

If you don’t know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California together since 2020, just a few months after they revealed they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Prior to joining the royal family, Meghan ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig, which she shut down ahead of her wedding.