Top Stories
Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor &amp; Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (&amp; One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor & Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (& One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 4:21 pm

'Black Mirror' Season 7 - Release Date & First Episode Details Revealed (It's a Sequel to a Fan-Favorite Episode!)

'Black Mirror' Season 7 - Release Date & First Episode Details Revealed (It's a Sequel to a Fan-Favorite Episode!)

Black Mirror is coming back!

Season 7 of the hit Netflix series will return on the streamer in 2025, the company announced Thursday (March 14).

The Charlie Brooker-created anthology series is already in production on six brand new episodes slated for the seventh season next year.

There’s also one teaser so far: one of the episodes will be a sequel to the fan-favorite Season 4 opener, USS Callister.

Via Netflix: “The episode starred Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, a brilliant but troubled programmer who co-founded a popular online video game. Unhappy with a perceived lack of recognition at his gaming company, Robert created a simulated reality within the game, giving himself the role of a Captain Kirk–like figure aboard a starship and leading an adoring crew — based on his real-life co-workers — on zany sci-fi adventures. Of course, because this is Black Mirror, things took an unexpected and sinister turn. Captain Robert Daly may have died in the original episode, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning…

Casting updates and other Black Mirror news is still to come!

Find out which Netflix shows are ending in 2024.

Watch the teaser…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Black Mirror, Netflix, Television