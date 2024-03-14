'Black Mirror' Season 7 - Release Date & First Episode Details Revealed (It's a Sequel to a Fan-Favorite Episode!)

Black Mirror is coming back!

Season 7 of the hit Netflix series will return on the streamer in 2025, the company announced Thursday (March 14).

The Charlie Brooker-created anthology series is already in production on six brand new episodes slated for the seventh season next year.

There’s also one teaser so far: one of the episodes will be a sequel to the fan-favorite Season 4 opener, USS Callister.

Via Netflix: “The episode starred Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, a brilliant but troubled programmer who co-founded a popular online video game. Unhappy with a perceived lack of recognition at his gaming company, Robert created a simulated reality within the game, giving himself the role of a Captain Kirk–like figure aboard a starship and leading an adoring crew — based on his real-life co-workers — on zany sci-fi adventures. Of course, because this is Black Mirror, things took an unexpected and sinister turn. Captain Robert Daly may have died in the original episode, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning…

Casting updates and other Black Mirror news is still to come!

Find out which Netflix shows are ending in 2024.

Watch the teaser…