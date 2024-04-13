Top Stories
Apr 13, 2024 at 10:44 am
Ariana Madix Spends the Night at Coachella 2024 with Boyfriend Daniel Wai

Ariana Madix is hitting up the 2024 Coachella Music Festival!

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and boyfriend Daniel Wai made their way through the desert as they checked out a couple of sets during night one of the music festival on Friday (April 12) in Indio, Calif.

Ariana was seen wearing a black and silver dress with black boots and a black bandana wrapped around her face while fitness trainer sported a black, white, and brown striped outfit with a black bandana wrapped around his face.

Ariana‘s close friend and former Vanderpump Rules star Dayna Kathan also joined the couple at the music festival.

Ariana just recently returned to California after wrapping up a 9-week run as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

If you didn’t know, Ariana and Daniel also attended Coachella together last year, just a few weeks into their relationship.

You can find out more about Daniel here!

