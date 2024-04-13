Lana Del Rey Brings Billie Eilish Onstage at Coachella 2024

Billie Eilish is making a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey‘s set at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival!

Lana was the headlining artist on Friday (April 12) in Indio, Calif.

While on stage, the two performed Lana‘s song “Video Games” and Billie‘s song “Ocean Eyes.”

After their mini set, Billie praised Lana, saying, she’s “the reason for half you b-tches’ existence — including mine!”

Back in September 2023, Lana Del Rey shared her thoughts on Billie Eilish!

