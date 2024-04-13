10 Most Expensive Hotels in the World, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Cost Per Night

There are casual vacations, and then there’s extreme luxury.

As summer is just around the corner in the Northern hemisphere, plenty of people – including some of our favorite stars – are already plotting trips to far-off places around the globe to get in a little rest and relaxation, and many of them are going to be spending big bucks to enjoy stays in extraordinarily expensive rooms in hotels around the world.

These lavish suites cost thousands of dollars a night, boasting fitness and dining rooms and amenities aplenty. There are also big private pools, waterfalls, hot tubs, personal chefs and butlers, prized artifacts on display, chauffeured cars, home cinema systems, private elevators, salt relaxation rooms – and even underwater experiences, helicopter transfers and champagne breakfasts.

We’ve put together the current Top 10 most expensive hotel stays in the world, and ranked them from least to most expensive room. Will you be checking in at any of these hotels this year?

Find out which hotel rooms are the most expensive in the world…