Top Stories
Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community for 'Unplanned Outburst'

Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community for 'Unplanned Outburst'

Ken Jennings Breaks Silence About Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' Exit

Ken Jennings Breaks Silence About Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' Exit

10 'Hunger Games' Set Secrets Revealed, Including Jennifer Lawrence's Major Pay Raise &amp; the Scene She Hated

10 'Hunger Games' Set Secrets Revealed, Including Jennifer Lawrence's Major Pay Raise & the Scene She Hated

Netflix Cancels 15 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 7 Are Ending in 2024

Netflix Cancels 15 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 7 Are Ending in 2024

Tue, 26 December 2023 at 10:55 am

5 Things You Didn't Know About 'Jeopardy!' (& 1 Fact You Could Probably Guess)

Continue Here »

5 Things You Didn't Know About 'Jeopardy!' (& 1 Fact You Could Probably Guess)

Jeopardy! isn’t just a game show – it’s serious business for many viewers!

However, even the most obsessed fans don’t know everything there is to know about the popular show.

There are still a lot of things that fans (both new and veteran) of Jeopardy! won’t know about if they haven’t been on the show…or even in the audience.

While promoting a podcast about the show with Insider, one of the most notable former contestants, Buzzy Cohen revealed five things about the show that most don’t know.

Head inside to find out if you knew these things about Jeopardy!…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: CBS, EG, evergreen, Jeopardy, Slideshow, Television