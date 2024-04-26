'So Long, London' Lyrics: Taylor Swift's Track 5 Song Seems To Be About a Famous Ex

The fifth track on all of Taylor Swift‘s albums are some of the most buzzed-about songs of her career as fans know they’re always the most devastating ones.

“So Long, London” is the fifth track on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department and most fans probably can figure out the inspiration from the title.

Taylor previously was in a six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn and they spent lots of time together in London thanks to his English background.

“And you say I abandoned the ship / But I was going down with it / My white-knuckle dying grip / Holding tight to your quiet resentment,” Taylor sings in the bridge.

Taylor seems to be saying goodbye to the life she had in London when she was with Joe.

“I’m just mad as hell ’cause I loved this place,” she sings at the end of the third verse.

