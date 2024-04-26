Hulu Debuts 'Prom Dates' Trailer, Antonia Gentry & Julia Lester Search For Dates to Senior Prom - Watch!

Antonia Gentry and Julia Lester are starring in the funny trailer for their upcoming new Hulu movie Prom Dates!

The Ginny & Georgia and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actresses play best friends Jess and Hannah in the teen comedy, who made a pact at 13 years old to have the perfect senior prom.

Here’s a synopsis: Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies.

Also starring in the film are Kenny Ridwan, JT Neal, Jordan Buhat, Zión Moreno, Terry Hu, John Michael Higgins and Chelsea Handler.

Prom Dates, directed by Kim O Nguyen, is set to be released NEXT Friday, May 3rd on Hulu.