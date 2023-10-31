The Golden Bachelor's Susan Noles Reacts to Those Kris Jenner Comparisons

Susan Noles, one of the contestants on the first season of The Golden Bachelor, has been compared to Kris Jenner and now she’s reacting to all of the chatter.

On the episode last week, Susan was eliminated from the competition just before the hometown dates this week.

Susan is a wedding officiant from Pennsylvania and the Kris comparison isn’t a new one for her.

“Everywhere I go, people [say] I remind them of her,” Susan told E! News. “‘Hey, did anybody ever tell you’—before it even comes out. My cousin Donna’s so sick of hearin’ it. I’ve heard it in Italy, I was in the Bahamas, I’m in Atlantic City, I’m at the gas station. Just when people look at me, they think of her. So, I love it, it’s a compliment to me, and I would love to be able to have lunch with her and just pick her brain a little bit. I think she’s a very intelligent woman, and I admire her.”

She added, “I would love to have lunch with her. I admired that woman for the last, I don’t know, 20 years. I have had this short, dark hair forever—maybe before Kris even came about.”

