Here's Why Bette Midler Skipped Her Own Halloween Party, Plus See Which Celebs Showed Up!

Bette Midler hosts the Hulaween Ball every year to benefit the New York Restoration Society, but she didn’t show up at this year’s event.

A bunch of stars walked the red carpet in their costumes at the 2023 Halloween event on Friday night (October 27) in New York City.

Music mogul Clive Davis, who was dressed in a floor-length cape, was honored with the Wind Beneath My Wings Award and Bette recorded a special video for him in her absence.

So, where was she?

Bette was unable to attend the event as she was in Georgia filming the upcoming movie The Fabulous Four in Savannah, according to Page Six.

Who did attend? Check out some of the attendees below!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Dylan Mulvaney

Myles Frost

Padma Lakshmi

Chloe Bailey

Bruce Bozzi

Erik Boettcher

Jordan Roth