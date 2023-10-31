Top Stories
Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor & Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Inside Hollywood's Most Star-Studded Halloween Party: Photos Revealed from Casamigos' 2023 Event!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (& It's Very Soon!)

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 6:15 pm

Here's Why Bette Midler Skipped Her Own Halloween Party, Plus See Which Celebs Showed Up!

Here's Why Bette Midler Skipped Her Own Halloween Party, Plus See Which Celebs Showed Up!

Bette Midler hosts the Hulaween Ball every year to benefit the New York Restoration Society, but she didn’t show up at this year’s event.

A bunch of stars walked the red carpet in their costumes at the 2023 Halloween event on Friday night (October 27) in New York City.

Music mogul Clive Davis, who was dressed in a floor-length cape, was honored with the Wind Beneath My Wings Award and Bette recorded a special video for him in her absence.

So, where was she?

Keep reading to find out more…

Bette was unable to attend the event as she was in Georgia filming the upcoming movie The Fabulous Four in Savannah, according to Page Six.

Who did attend? Check out some of the attendees below!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at the Hulaween Ball

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Dylan Mulvaney at the Hulaween Ball

Dylan Mulvaney

Myles Frost at the Hulaween Ball

Myles Frost

Padma Lakshmi at the Hulaween Ball

Padma Lakshmi

Chloe Bailey at the Hulaween Ball

Chloe Bailey

Bruce Bozzi at the Hulaween Ball

Bruce Bozzi

Erik Boettcher at the Hulaween Ball

Erik Boettcher

Jordan Roth at the Hulaween Ball

Jordan Roth

Our Lady J at the Hulaween Ball

Our Lady J
Photos: Getty
