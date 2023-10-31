Broadway's Kyle Dean Massey & Husband Taylor Frey Expecting Second Child Via Surrogate

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey are expanding their family!

The Broadway stars just announced that they are expecting their second child via surrogate after welcoming their daughter Rafa into the world back in 2021.

Kyle, 41, and Taylor, 34, aren’t just actors – they help other hopeful parents in the surrogacy process through their company Elevate.

“It takes an enormous amount of advanced planning,” Taylor told People. “Each step is intentional and deliberate and I’ve been so patient to go again because our priority has been to match our clients with surrogates before ourselves.”

Kyle and Taylor opened up about the surrogate they are working with.

“She’s incredible!” Kyle said. “She’s been so thoughtful about this entire journey. We feel privileged to have been selected by her. Our first pregnancy was during COVID and there were so many restrictions when it came to attending appointments and traveling.”

The couple expects their daughter to arrive on May 10 and they plan on naming her Gigi!

