Mariah Carey Dresses Up as Regina George from 'Mean Girls' for Halloween

Mariah Carey is channeling her inner “Mean Girl”!

On Tuesday (October 31), the 54-year-old “Always Be My Baby” entertainer took to social media to debut her second Halloween costume of the year, dressing up as Regina George from Mean Girls.

For her costume, Mariah wore a white tank shirt with two holes cut in it to show off her purple bra paired with a black skirt and a long, blonde wig.

“Whatever i’m getting cheese fries,” Mariah captioned the Instagram post, which is a line Regina (Rachel McAdams) says in the movie.

The night before, Mariah showed off on Instagram her first Halloween costume of the year, dressing up in a sequined red dress and ginger wig so she looked just like Jessica Rabbit.

If you missed it, Mariah is going on another Christmas tour!