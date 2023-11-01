Top Stories
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Had to 'Scrap' Halloween Costumes Due to SAG-AFTRA Rules

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Had to 'Scrap' Halloween Costumes Due to SAG-AFTRA Rules

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. weren’t able to dress up in the Halloween costumes they wanted to wear this year.

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 31) to s hare a joint statement that they had to “scrap” their costume ideas due to SAG-AFTRA‘s strict Halloween rules.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Normally this is when we would post our Halloween couples photo, but due the ongoing strike, we had to scrap our original costumes,” the couple wrote. “So, if you are out trick or treating tonight and see a very realistic Sarah Michelle and Freddie costume… it might just be us. See you next year.”

If you were unaware, the actors union recently announced that members should not wear costumes that make references to struck projects. That means that stars have to avoid dressing up as movie characters such as Barbie from this year’s hit movie.

While Sarah and Freddie decided not to go against SAG-AFTRA’s decision, one actress defied the rules.
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images
