Blue Ivy Was Only Supposed to Perform on the Renaissance Tour 1 Time, According to Tina Knowles

Blue Ivy was the talk of social media while performing every night on the Renaissance World Tour over the summer!

The 11-year-old joined her mom Beyoncé on stage for the first time in May, and started performing on every stop, with her dancing showing improvement as the weeks went on.

Her father Jay-Z even said recently that watching his oldest daughter perform would give him goosebumps.

Well, now Blue‘s grandmother Tina Knowles is dishing on how it came to be that she joined the tour during “My Power,” and how it was only supposed to be a one-off.

“I think she just loves to dance, and she was watching the girls rehearse, and she asked, she said, ‘I think I’m ready to go on stage,’ and her mom said, ‘No, no, I don’t think so Blue,’” Tina revealed on Sherri. “And then she thought about it and she said, ‘You know, if you work hard and you really come with it, then we’ll let you go one time.’ So it was supposed to be a one time thing.”

“It was magical. She just, you know, her confidence just grew and grew, and that was a beautiful thing for her,” she added.

Back in August, Beyoncé‘s longtime friend and Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland gushed about Blue Ivy‘s work ethic, and following in her mom’s footsteps already.

