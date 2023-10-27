Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Expos&eacute; Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, &amp; More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding &amp; 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors &amp; Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker &amp; Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 2:03 pm

Jay-Z Reveals Blue Ivy's Original Name Before He & Beyonce Changed It

Jay-Z Reveals Blue Ivy's Original Name Before He & Beyonce Changed It

Jay-Z is opening up about the name that he and Beyonce originally picked out for their daughter Blue Ivy.

The 11-year-old daughter of the superstar couple is already a Grammy-winning artist thanks to her work on her mom’s song “Brown Skin Girl,” which won the award for Best Music Video in 2021.

Blue Ivy has also been appearing on stage during all of Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour shows for an incredible dance performance.

So, what was her original name?

“It was supposed to be Brooklyn,” Jay-Z said during an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings.

“We was calling her Blueberry. Like, ‘Look at the little blueberry.’ You know, it was like a nickname,” he added. “It was just natural. We just took the berry off and called her Blue.”

In addition to Blue Ivy, the couple shares six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Earlier this week, Jay-Z answered a viral question about meeting him or receiving $500,000.

