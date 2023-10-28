Top Stories
Jay Z Reveals Why Blue Ivy Performing at the 'Renaissance Tour' Gives Him 'Goosebumps'

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Include '1989' Vault Tracks on Original Album

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Kim's Met Gala Dress From 10 Years Ago in New Photos!

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

Sat, 28 October 2023 at 12:01 pm

Jay Z Reveals Why Blue Ivy Performing at the 'Renaissance Tour' Gives Him 'Goosebumps'

Jay-Z couldn’t be prouder of his and Beyonce‘s daughter, Blue Ivy.

The 11-year-old has been joining her mother on stage at Renaissance Tour shows and absolutely killing it.

While speaking with CBS Mornings, the “Run This Town” rapper gushed about Blue Ivy and explained why her performance is so meaningful.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

Blue Ivy joins Beyonce during “My Power” and dances her heart out.

“It makes me super proud, and I still get goosebumps seeing her walk onstage,” Jay-Z reflected. “It’s because Blue was born into a life she didn’t [choose]. Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and in the public eye and everybody having an opinion. Even [as a] little girl and how she keeps her hair.”

He explained, “So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better story. And then watching her grow in it. She came out in front of 80,000 people.”

He noted that his daughter was super nervous, but she knew she wanted to do it.

During his interview, Jay-Z also revealed Blue Ivy‘s original name before he and Beyonce changed it.

