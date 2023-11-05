Priscilla Presley Shares Why She & Elvis Presley Only Had One Kid & Explains Why She Never ReMarried

Priscilla Presley is looking back at her marriage to Elvis Presley.

Priscilla, 78, was married to the late King of Rock and Roll from 1967 until 1973. Elvis died four years later in 1977. Together, they share daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who sadly passed in early 2023.

While promoting her new biopic Priscilla directed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla explained why she and Elvis only had one child and why she never remarried after their divorce.

Keep reading to find out more…

During a Q&A event in Las Vegas, Priscilla confirmed the long-standing rumor that she vowed to never get married alive as long as Elvis was alive.

“I just don’t think that he could handle that,” Priscilla said, according to People.

Despite the fact that Elvis died in 1977, Priscilla kept her promise to never remarry.

“To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire,” Priscilla confirmed. “No one could ever match him.”

As for why she and Elvis only had Lisa Marie, Priscilla explained, “Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn’t around that much when Lisa was younger.”

She added, “With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn’t around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child.”

Years later, Priscilla and Marco Garibaldi welcomed son Navarone Garibaldi in 1987.

Priscilla also recently recalled her final moments with Lisa Marie and addressed rumors she was feuding with granddaughter Riley Keough.