Top Stories
Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds &amp; Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics &amp; Fans Are Saying!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics & Fans Are Saying!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 10:50 pm

Priscilla Presley Shares Why She & Elvis Presley Only Had One Kid & Explains Why She Never ReMarried

Priscilla Presley Shares Why She & Elvis Presley Only Had One Kid & Explains Why She Never ReMarried

Priscilla Presley is looking back at her marriage to Elvis Presley.

Priscilla, 78, was married to the late King of Rock and Roll from 1967 until 1973. Elvis died four years later in 1977. Together, they share daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who sadly passed in early 2023.

While promoting her new biopic Priscilla directed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla explained why she and Elvis only had one child and why she never remarried after their divorce.

Keep reading to find out more…

During a Q&A event in Las Vegas, Priscilla confirmed the long-standing rumor that she vowed to never get married alive as long as Elvis was alive.

“I just don’t think that he could handle that,” Priscilla said, according to People.

Despite the fact that Elvis died in 1977, Priscilla kept her promise to never remarry.

“To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire,” Priscilla confirmed. “No one could ever match him.”

As for why she and Elvis only had Lisa Marie, Priscilla explained, “Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn’t around that much when Lisa was younger.”

She added, “With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn’t around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child.”

Years later, Priscilla and Marco Garibaldi welcomed son Navarone Garibaldi in 1987.

Priscilla also recently recalled her final moments with Lisa Marie and addressed rumors she was feuding with granddaughter Riley Keough.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr