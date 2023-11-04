Priscilla Presley Recalls Her Final Moments With Daughter Lisa Marie, Addresses Feud Rumors With Granddaughter Riley

Priscilla Presley opened up in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The 78-year-old icon and former wife of Rock King Elvis Presley spoke on a variety of topics during a nearly hour-long interview with the journalist.

She recalled her final moments with her daughter Lisa Marie, who died tragically in January.

Priscilla also addressed the rumored feud between her and her granddaughter Riley Keough. If you don’t recall, there were questions about their relationship after questions arose about Lisa Marie‘s will. They settled the estate in August.

The matriarch of the Presley family touched on when Elvis died and being buried near her ex-husband.

