Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 10:09 pm

These 12 Actors Have Played Elvis Presley in Movies

These 12 Actors Have Played Elvis Presley in Movies

Elvis Presley‘s influence surpasses the music world, as the icon has impacted the film industry, too.

The rock star himself took on acting roles, but he was also portrayed in movies a number of times.

Following the release of director Sofia Coppola‘s Priscilla, which focuses on Priscilla Presley‘s relationship with the so-called King of Rock and Roll, many cinephiles are wondering who else has played Elvis on the big screen.

Browse through the slideshow to discover the 12 actors who have played Elvis Presley in movies…

