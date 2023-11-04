Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His &amp; Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 9:11 pm

Chloe & Halle Bailey Host a Holiday Pop-Up Event in Texas for Victoria's Secret PINK

Chloe & Halle Bailey Host a Holiday Pop-Up Event in Texas for Victoria's Secret PINK

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey are brand ambassadors for Victoria’s Secret PINK and they traveled to Texas to host a holiday pop-up for the brand!

The five-time Grammy-nominated duo hosted an immersive pop-up event on Friday (November 3) in Austin, Tex.

Attendees of the pop-up event were treated to a special ski-lift photo moment, Holiday-themed snow cone flavors, free PINK product including scarves, beanies, and totes, and were able to shop the new collection with an exclusive discount.

Halle was dressed comfortably in an oversized cardigan while Chloe bared her midriff in a crop top.

There were recently reports that Halle confirmed she is pregnant and married to boyfriend DDG, but then it was discovered that she wasn’t actually the person who said those words… another celeb did!
Just Jared on Facebook
halle bailey chloe bailey victorias secret pink austin pop up 01.
halle bailey chloe bailey victorias secret pink austin pop up 02
halle bailey chloe bailey victorias secret pink austin pop up 03
halle bailey chloe bailey victorias secret pink austin pop up 04.

Photos: Keelyn Costello
Posted to: Chloe Bailey, Chloe X Halle, Halle Bailey

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr