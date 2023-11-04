Chloe & Halle Bailey Host a Holiday Pop-Up Event in Texas for Victoria's Secret PINK

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey are brand ambassadors for Victoria’s Secret PINK and they traveled to Texas to host a holiday pop-up for the brand!

The five-time Grammy-nominated duo hosted an immersive pop-up event on Friday (November 3) in Austin, Tex.

Attendees of the pop-up event were treated to a special ski-lift photo moment, Holiday-themed snow cone flavors, free PINK product including scarves, beanies, and totes, and were able to shop the new collection with an exclusive discount.

Halle was dressed comfortably in an oversized cardigan while Chloe bared her midriff in a crop top.

There were recently reports that Halle confirmed she is pregnant and married to boyfriend DDG, but then it was discovered that she wasn’t actually the person who said those words… another celeb did!