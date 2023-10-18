Viral Halle Bailey Pregnancy & Marriage Quote Is Fake, Came From Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Interview

There’s a viral quote going around that’s being attributed to Halle Bailey, but it didn’t come from her!

Earlier in the day, various reports surfaced that the 23-year-old The Little Mermaid star confirmed rumors of a pregnancy and marriage to her boyfriend, DDG.

“Being a mum, being newly married – there’s all the positive side of it, but also the negative side, and how we’ve got to where we are. I wanted to show that although things might look perfect from the exterior, that’s not always the case,” she reportedly told the outlet.

The only problem? That wasn’t her who said it!

A quick Google search reveals that the quote in Glamour actually came from Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix.

As it turns out, Glamour Magazine incorrectly placed a quote from Leigh-Anne in their interview with Halle, making it appear that Halle announced her pregnancy and marriage to boyfriend DDG. (It’s still visible on the site, in fact.)

Several gossip outlets on social media quickly corrected their story, although social media’s still run rampant with the quote, taking it as confirmation that Halle is pregnant. However, she hasn’t said anything to confirm that!

