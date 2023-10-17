Who Is Halle Bailey's Boyfriend? She's Been Dating Rapper DDG Since Early 2022!

Halle Bailey is still going strong with her boyfriend DDG, nearly two years into their relationship!

The 23-year-old The Little Mermaid actress and the 26-year-old rapper first sparked dating rumors back in January 2022 when they were spotted attending Usher‘s residency in Las Vegas together.

The couple then went public with their relationship when Halle turned 22 in March 2022 and he posted a birthday message for her on Instagram. They later made their red carpet debut at the BET Awards in June 2022.

So, who is DDG? And what do you need to know about him?

Keep reading to find out more…

DDG’s real name!

DDG’s stage name is just his initials as his full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. He grew up in Michigan and was the class valedictorian at his high school.

DDG’s stage name is just his initials as his full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. He grew up in Michigan and was the class valedictorian at his high school. He dropped out of college after making it big on YouTube

DDG got his start on YouTube and reportedly decided to drop out of Central Michigan University when he got to the point where he was earning $30,000 per month on the website.

DDG got his start on YouTube and reportedly decided to drop out of Central Michigan University when he got to the point where he was earning $30,000 per month on the website. DDG started his own record label in 2020

Zooted Music was launched in 2020. The company “scouts, develops, and grows artists using its tremendous leverage in the digital and music space and produces culturally relevant, super talented artists.”

Zooted Music was launched in 2020. The company “scouts, develops, and grows artists using its tremendous leverage in the digital and music space and produces culturally relevant, super talented artists.” Halle has been in a music video for him!

DDG dropped his “If I Want You” music video in August 2022 and it features Halle!

DDG dropped his “If I Want You” music video in August 2022 and it features Halle! DDG was slammed by Halle’s fans for his song “Famous”

The song is all about him being insecure about his girlfriend being a movie star and kissing other guys on screen. Fans are appalled by the misogyny in the lyrics and have slammed him on social media. In the first verse he says, “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a fuck if that shit for promo / I don’t wanna see this shit no more.” He continues, “Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no / I keep comin’ back / Wanna leave you but I’m too attached.” “DDG is a whole ass loser. Like an insecure small little man. The whole song is the nastiest thing he could’ve done to her. The misogyny and pure dismissal of Halle is overwhelming,” one fan said on Twitter. Someone else said, “So DDG‘s lyrics is proof that Halle needs to f–king move on and find a King this insecure fool writing all that sh-t putting his business out there for the whole world to see, he a f–king fool!!!! I wish a motherf–ker would write some bullsh-t about me if I was famous!!!”

The couple looked so in love while making an appearance at Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.