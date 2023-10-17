Everything Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Insiders Have Said About Their Relationship After the PDA-Filled NYC Weekend

So, what’s going on between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

The new couple went very public with their romance this past weekend when they were spotted holding hands on multiple occasions during date nights in New York City.

Taylor and Travis were first linked in early September, a couple months after he attended her Eras Tour show in Kansas City and tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

In the past month, Taylor has attended three of Travis‘ football games with the Kansas City Chiefs and they both made surprise appearances on the Saturday Night Live season premiere over the weekend.

Some insiders have been speaking out with updates on the couple’s relationship and we’ve gathered up all of the source quotes out there.

