Tue, 17 October 2023 at 1:39 am

Scarlett Johansson Explains Why It's Important to Support Good Causes While Being Honored at Golden Heart Awards

Scarlett Johansson Explains Why It's Important to Support Good Causes While Being Honored at Golden Heart Awards

Scarlett Johansson was honored for her charity work at the 2023 Golden Heart Awards and she opened up about why it’s important for her to be philanthropic.

The Oscar-nominated actress and Ben Platt were both honored at God’s Love We Deliver’s 17th annual gala on Monday night (October 16) in New York City.

Scarlett and Ben were lauded for their work on behalf of AIDS, cancer, food, hunger and inclusion. The event featured a performance from Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee and it was directed by actor Erich Bergen.

“For organizations like this, being able to have fundraisers and get people to come out, that is a massive part of their every year annual raise,” Scarlett told Access. “So, if I can do anything to help the organization get more eyeballs, get more volunteers, get more donations, it’s the least I can do.”

There were many more celebs at the event!

Head inside to see everyone who attended the gala…

Julianna Margulies at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Julianna Margulies

Scarlett Johansson at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Scarlett Johansson

Nicole Ari Parker at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Nicole Ari Parker

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Ashley Park at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Ashley Park

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

Nicky Hilton at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Nicky Hilton

Beanie Feldstein at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Beanie Feldstein

Patina Miller at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Patina Miller

Erich Bergen and Alexa Goodrow at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Erich Bergen and Alexa Goodrow

J Harrison Ghee at the God's Love We Deliver gala

J Harrison Ghee

Michael Kors at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Michael Kors

Jordan Roth at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Jordan Roth

Huma Abedin at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Huma Abedin

Luann de Lesseps at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Luann de Lesseps

Jessica Wang at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Jessica Wang

Dorinda Medley at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Dorinda Medley

Brynn Whitfield at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Brynn Whitfield

Grace Elizabeth at the God's Love We Deliver gala

Grace Elizabeth
