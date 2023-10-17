Scarlett Johansson Explains Why It's Important to Support Good Causes While Being Honored at Golden Heart Awards
Scarlett Johansson was honored for her charity work at the 2023 Golden Heart Awards and she opened up about why it’s important for her to be philanthropic.
The Oscar-nominated actress and Ben Platt were both honored at God’s Love We Deliver’s 17th annual gala on Monday night (October 16) in New York City.
Scarlett and Ben were lauded for their work on behalf of AIDS, cancer, food, hunger and inclusion. The event featured a performance from Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee and it was directed by actor Erich Bergen.
“For organizations like this, being able to have fundraisers and get people to come out, that is a massive part of their every year annual raise,” Scarlett told Access. “So, if I can do anything to help the organization get more eyeballs, get more volunteers, get more donations, it’s the least I can do.”
There were many more celebs at the event!
Head inside to see everyone who attended the gala…
Julianna Margulies
Scarlett Johansson
Nicole Ari Parker
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Ashley Park
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin
Nicky Hilton
Beanie Feldstein
Patina Miller
Erich Bergen and Alexa Goodrow
J Harrison Ghee
Michael Kors
Jordan Roth
Huma Abedin
Luann de Lesseps
Jessica Wang
Dorinda Medley
Brynn Whitfield
Grace Elizabeth