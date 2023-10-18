Top Stories
The Strangest & Most Surprising Contract Clauses of Hollywood's Biggest Stars - Details Revealed!

Continue Here »

The Strangest & Most Surprising Contract Clauses of Hollywood's Biggest Stars - Details Revealed!

After Keanu Reeves made headlines with his contract stipulations, fans are wondering about all the unique and strange contract clauses that other celebrities might have too.

Celebrity contract clauses are provisions or stipulations included in the agreements between actors, musicians, or other celebrities and their employers or production companies.

Often tailored to the specific needs or preferences of the celebrity, they can cover a wide range of topics, from salary and billing to travel arrangements and accommodation.

Some clauses, however, are quite bizarre and can include anything from a specific color of toilet paper to a personal basketball court on set.

Check out the full list of unique and quirky contract clauses celebrities have in their contracts…

