Chris Harrison Marries Lauren Zima, & So Many Bachelor Nation Stars Were There!

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are so in love that they celebrated their wedding twice with some very famous guests the second time around!

The 52-year-old former Bachelor host and his 35-year-old producer partner tied the knot two times in the last month. They said “I do” in Napa Valley, Calif. on October 14 and celebrated a second time on November 4 in Austin, Texas, according to People.

They newlyweds opened up about their nuptials in an interview with the publication.

“As much as we wanted an intimate weekend for our wedding ceremony in Napa, we also wanted to celebrate getting married with all the great friends we have — hence this bigger party,” Lauren explained about the decision to double up.

She continued, adding, “Doing the second event in Austin [where the couple lives full-time] gave us the ability to include all of our friends, and also made sure that we didn’t leave our wedding feeling like we didn’t even see any of our loved ones— a story we’ve heard before.”

“They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that’s what we’re leaning into,” Chris added. “We’ve asked guests to come ready to party!”

Their guests partied with several members of Bachelor Nation. Famous faces on the guestlist included Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland, JoJo Fletcher, Sean and Catherine Lowe, Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown and more!

Chris joked that he was “going to tell 10 of them that they will be going home broken-hearted and can’t come to the wedding” after they all got together for a reunion a few nights before the big day.

Chris and Lauren live in Texas, but the Napa Valley is also important to them. It’s where Chris proposed in 2021.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We wish them well at this exciting time!

